WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion is expanding its PureCircle stevia production facility in Malaysia. The expansion enables Ingredion to grow its PureCircle’s bioconversion technology capacity, the company said.

Ingredion introduced PureCircle Clean Taste Solutions earlier this year. PureCircle is a zero-calorie sweetening solution formulated from the stevia plant, which may provide a clean taste solution, according to the company. With the expansion, Ingredion will increase the amount of finished stevia ingredients, the company said.

“Food and beverage brands are prioritizing the removal of sugar and artificial sweeteners in product reformulation,” said Nate Yates, global platform lead for sugar reduction at Ingredion. “Historically, brands have had limited access to the best-tasting stevia leaf solutions at scale. This significant investment in the production capacity to produce stevia ingredients, like Reb M and other better-tasting steviol glycosides, unlocks deeper sugar reduction possibilities and optimized taste performance for companies of all sizes.”