WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion is expanding its PureCircle stevia production facility in Malaysia. The expansion enables Ingredion to grow its PureCircle’s bioconversion technology capacity, the company said.
Ingredion introduced PureCircle Clean Taste Solutions earlier this year. PureCircle is a zero-calorie sweetening solution formulated from the stevia plant, which may provide a clean taste solution, according to the company. With the expansion, Ingredion will increase the amount of finished stevia ingredients, the company said.