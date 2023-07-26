WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion has formulated a stevia solution called PureCircle Clean Taste Solutions.

PureCircle Clean Taste Solutions is a zero-calorie sweetening solution and may provide clean-tasting sweetness for several applications, including beverages, dairy, tea, coffee, sports nutrition, bakery, confectionery, savory, sauces and dressings, according to the company.

“Removing sugar and artificial sweeteners in product formulation is not one-size-fits-all,” said Nate Yates, global platform lead for sugar reduction at Ingredion. “PureCircle Clean Taste Solutions are designed to streamline product formulation by delivering unique sweetness profiles required by food and beverage brands. Our team of experts helps our customers to develop the best sweetening experience and quickly bring them to market.”