LONDON — A consumers age and concern for health and wellness are among the factors driving trends in the European bakery sector, according to an annual report from Tate & Lyle PLC. The 13-page consumer insights report, which was issued on Nov. 15, highlights major growth opportunities in Europe’s bakery sector using a survey of 1,250 European consumers who were asked about buying baked foods.

One section of the survey covers the age groups of consumers who buy bakery products. Younger consumers who were surveyed (aged 18-34) believe bakery products are vital to their diets while middle and older consumers who were surveyed (aged 35) see bakery products as an indulgence. Moreover, 45% of younger consumers who were surveyed said they bought bakery products every day whereas 33% of older consumers who were surveyed bought bakery products every day.

The survey also explored how consumers bought bakery products based on healthy habits. Two-thirds (67%) of surveyed consumers said additional nutritional benefits are a priority for buying bakery products whereas 61% said sugar content is a priority for buying bakery products and 56% said calories are a priority for buying bakery products. However, 65% of younger consumers who were surveyed said they would still purchase bakery products that are high in fat, salt or sugar if they also have other benefits such as high fiber or protein.

“We’re noticing that there is a lot more focus on positive nutrition claims,” said Lin Peterse, category development manager for bakery in Europe at Tate & Lyle. “In addition to claims like reduced fat and reduced calories, consumers in Europe are increasingly seeking products that are high in fiber or high in protein. As a result, protein bars or high fiber snacks, which used to be considered ‘performance’ products, are becoming more mainstream, and consumers are also starting to look for fiber and protein claims on products like cakes and biscuits.”

For the full report, click here.