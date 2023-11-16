MARCQ-EN-BARŒUL, France — Lesaffre is expanding its footprint in the United States through several capital investments and acquisitions. The company, which primarily focuses on yeast, bacteria and baking ingredients, is expanding into the nutrition, health and biotechnology sectors.
With the expansion, the company is investing in both new equipment and R&D. Lesaffre has added a 10th fermentor for the Red Star Yeast, LLC yeast plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At the same plant, the company also invested in a new dryer for its Phileo, Lesaffre business unit focused on animal nutrition and health customer demand, the company said.