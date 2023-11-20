PATERSON, NJ. — SK Capital Partners LP has completed its previously announced acquisition of J&K Ingredients Inc. from CORE Industrial Partners.

Headquartered in Paterson, J&K supplies food and beverage ingredient solutions with a focus on natural, organic and clean label. The company specializes in custom formulations and new product development. Its products include mold inhibitors, egg and milk replacements, emulsions, flavors and bread bases for the baking market. It also offers a clean label alternative to potassium sorbate.

“Clean label food preservation technologies are an increasingly important pillar of sustainability by reducing food waste and the associated environmental footprint, and J&K has already established itself as a critical, value-added clean label partner to its bakery customers,” said Mario Toukan, managing director of SK Capital. “We feel privileged to play a part in bringing clean label preservative solutions to the broader food and beverage industry with SOR-Mate, as well as in building out a more comprehensive suite of natural and clean label solutions as we embark on J&K’s next phase of growth.”

J&K Ingredients was established in 1899 and has long focused on food preservation solutions. The company operates three facilities in Paterson. The company said it holds FDA, halal, kosher, FSSC 22000 and organic certifications.

New York-based SK Capital is a private equity firm with investments in the specialty materials, ingredients and life sciences sectors. With $7.9 billion under management, the company’s portfolio of businesses generates about $15 billion in annual sales, employs more than 25,000 people globally and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries.