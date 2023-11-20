JLS Automation debuted its Hawk case and tray carton loader, which features a compact design while offering a robotic top-load system for the food industry. The Hawk’s small footprint maximizes existing production floor space. Along with standard case and carton loading, the Hawk works well with flowwrapped or bagged products, trays, bars, clamshells, cans and more.

“As we continuously work to identify the evolving needs of our customers, the Hawk is a strong addition to our total line solutions at JLS,” said Kevin Keller, director of end-of-line solutions, JLS Automation. “Providing the flexibility of a small footprint, paired with the ability to automatically load cases and trays at high speeds, the Hawk is an effective solution for new and existing production lines that are tight on space but require increased throughput.”

This Hawk is easy to operate, maintain and keep running over time. With custom tooling, the machine can handle a variety of primary and secondary packages. As an added feature, corrugated or paperboard divider inserts can also be loaded for layering, with or without support flanges. A vertical packing option for rigid containers is also available.

(717) 505-3800 • www.jlsautomation.com