LUXEMBOURG — JAB Holding Co. has promoted Joachim Creus from managing partner to chief executive officer. Mr. Creus succeeds Olivier Goudet, who has been managing partner and CEO since 2012. Mr. Creus will serve as vice chairman of the JAB board and will succeed chairman Peter Harf.

Mr. Creus has been with the company since 2010 and has focused the company on becoming a global investment Oliver Goudet, senior investment advisor at JAB Holding Co.

Source: JAB Holding Co.

firm targeting consumer goods and services, the company said. Before joining JAB, Mr. Creus was a tax director for Siemens for three years.

Mr. Goudet will assume the role of senior investment adviser. Before his time with JAB, Mr. Goudet was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Mars.

Frank Engelen has been promoted to Mr. Creus’s previous position, managing partner. He joined JAB in 2020. He was previously a partner at PwC for 15 years and was an adviser to JAB since 2013. He has more than 25 years of financial and executive business experience in the consumer goods and financial services sectors.

JAB Holding Company is the largest shareholder of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Panera Bread Co., Peet’s Coffee, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, and Stumptown Coffee Roasters.