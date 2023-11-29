As bakers strive to save energy and help their bottom lines, they are always seeking out ways to run equipment like freezers more efficiently.

“In the freezing process, the biggest energy consumer is the engine room,” said John Bauer, PNA freezer product manager, JBT Corp. “The compressor is where you’re going to use most of your energy. Other than using the most efficient motor technology that is available, the best way to reduce energy consumption is to optimize that freezing process.”

He added that can be done by lowering fan speeds or increasing the temperature of the freezer depending on the product SKU.

Bakeries can save money on energy as well as wear and tear on their conveyors by ensuring that they get turned off during scheduled downtime, said Jeremy Shall, Intralox North American bakery/snack team leader.

“Plastic belting can help decrease energy costs due to the reduction in weight, which in many cases can be half of a metal chain, along with reduced friction factors that cause excessive drag in the carry-way,” he said. “Using the optimal belt in a conveyor is also suggested since it will ensure you have the most efficient belt to help improve the performance of that conveyor.”

Nicola Menardo, president, TP Food Group — North America, mentioned several suggestions for running a more efficient freezer, including optimizing airflow patterns. Keeping equipment clean can help as well because dirt in freezers reduces the thermodynamic efficiency of heat exchange batteries.

Also, the use of the wrong lubricant can increase friction on moving parts and raise energy consumption. He also suggested that bakers design production lines that can take advantage of government incentives to lower energy consumption.

The use of CO 2 freezing installations, which is environmentally friendly, is currently trending in Europe as it has a global warming potential of one, said Wim Littel, executive director of LTI, which partners with AMF Systems in the manufacture of its Vesta Spiral Freezer. If adjusted correctly, it also delivers better energy efficiency.

Products that are cooler going into freezers will need less energy than warmer ones, which is why Verhoeven suggests that baked goods be cooled to at least 30°C (86°F), said Maarten van der Coer, sales director, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family.

“You have to make sure that the pre-freezing process is good, and that you do not enter the freezer with a product that is too hot,” he said.

Bakeries looking to get more out of their freezers need to keep the basics in mind by keeping things clean, performing the proper maintenance and monitoring equipment to head off problems.

This article is an excerpt from the October 2023 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Cooling & Freezing, click here.