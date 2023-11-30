LOS ANGELES — Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the crucial role of small businesses in stimulating economic growth, on Nov. 25. In a short video on X documenting her visit to Venice Bakery & Restaurant in Los Angeles on Small Business Saturday.

The shopping day is dedicated to supporting local businesses and encouraging consumers to shop small. As an advocate for small businesses, Ms. Harris highlighted the importance of these enterprises in communities across the nation.

“It was wonderful to visit Venice Bakery & Restaurant on Small Business Saturday as we honor the work that small business owners and employees are doing across the nation to grow our economy and support our communities,” Ms. Harris wrote on X in a message with the video. “When we invest in small businesses, we invest in America.”

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to local economies, Ms. Harris said in previous White House memos, including her October update to the Biden administration’s Investing in America agenda.

Venice Bakery & Restaurant was founded in 2002. The bakery offers pan dulce and birthday cakes while the restaurant features home-cooked breakfast and lunch served all day.

Small Business Saturday, held on the last Saturday of November, was first introduced by American Express in 2010. The initiative seeks to encourage consumers to shop at local businesses during the holiday season, providing a boost to their revenue. Since then, Small Business Saturday has gained popularity and has become a nationwide movement.

An estimated $17.9 billion was spent at small businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2022, according to a study by American Express.