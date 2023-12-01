WASHINGTON – Divine Chocolate, a farmer-owned, premium chocolate brand, is bringing back its signature Crispy Thins, a snackable chocolate with a wavy shape.

“Just in time for holiday indulgence, we are delighted to reintroduce our Crispy Thins in its refreshed packaging,” said Troy Pearley, executive vice president and general manager, North America of Divine Chocolate. “These addictive treats were worth the wait as our new look beautifully reflects both our brand and how delicious these thins taste.”

All four flavors – dark chocolate, dark chocolate with mint, milk chocolate, and milk chocolate with caramel and sea salt – are available now on Amazon and in some select stores.