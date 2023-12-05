



MINNEAPOLIS – General Mills is set to release six new cereals this January, ringing in the new year with innovative twists to favorite products. Trix with Marshmallows, Maple Cinnamon Cheerios Hearty Nut Medley, Honey Nut Cheerios Minis, Lucky Charms Berry Swirl, Reese’s Puffs Peanut Butter Lovers and Nature Valley French Vanilla Protein Granola will all hit the shelves after the new year.

Trix with Marshmallows will feature bunny-shaped marshmallows as a new feature, in addition to 15 grams of whole grain per serving. Meanwhile, Maple Cinnamon Cheerios Hearty Nut Medley is packed with fiber and whole grains, while also containing pumpkin seeds and sliced almonds.

With the same flavor as Honey Nut Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios Minis will be a perfect addition for fans of the original cereal, according to General Mills. For fans of Lucky the Leprechaun, Lucky Charms Berry Swirl adds a berry twist to the classic sweetened corn cereal.

Elsewhere in the cereal aisle, the new Reese’s Puffs Peanut Butter Lovers will contain even more peanut butter flavor and also will be available on a permanent basis, while Nature Valley French Vanilla Protein Granola is set to remain an option for customers looking for an alternative to cereal.