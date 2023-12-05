MINNEAPOLIS — Rise Baking Co., a portfolio company of Olympic Partners, has acquired two pie facilities from Wonder Brands Holdings Inc. and FGF Brands Inc. The facilities, which are located in Kent, Wash., and Brampton, Ont., are part of a scaled, full-line pies platform called “Pies,” which launches products into the retail channel across North America.

“We are excited to continue to support the Rise Baking team,” said Mike Horgan, partner at Olympus. “The Pies acquisition continues Rise’s strategy of expanding their product offering into complementary categories to the benefit of Rise’s customers. The Rise team has developed an unparalleled organization through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions with a proven ability to effectively integrate and grow newly acquired businesses.”

Rise Baking Co. makes premium cookies, cakes, brownies, muffins, dessert bars, icings, artisan bread and flatbreads for retail bakeries and foodservice providers in North America. According to Rise, its combined business with Pies will consist of 18 facilities across the United States and Canada.