ROBESONIA, PA. — Tremaine Hartranft has joined Reading Bakery Systems as vice president of technical growth and strategy. In his new role, he will be responsible for supporting line development, overseeing the RBS Science & Innovation Center, serving as the executive team’s primary technical resource, and evaluating opportunities to mitigate risk while growing the RBS business. Mr. Hartranft originally joined RBS in 2005 as a design engineer, moving on to other roles at the company, including director of engineering and technical sales. He left RBS in 2022 to work in the renewable energy sector.

“We’re excited to welcome Tremaine back to the RBS organization,” said Chip Czulada, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “His experience and track record in project management, engineering and technical sales will be vital to growing our technical capabilities and services.”

He received a bachelor’s degree in electro-mechanical engineering at Penn State University