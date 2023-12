ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — Wixon is expanding its protein division with the addition of Mitch Madsen to account manager. Mr. Madsen will oversee customer sales in the domestic market for the group.

Before joining Wixon, Mr. Madsen was an account manager with Dawn Food Products for nine years. He previously was in business development for Gregory’s Foods and a key account sales personnel for BakeMark USA for 23 years.

He received a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.