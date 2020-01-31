GORINCHEM, NETHERLANDS — Frederic Dangel has joined AMF Bakery Systems, a global bakery equipment manufacturer, as regional account manager for Southern Europe. In this role, he will develop new business for the company in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

Mr. Dangel has more than 10 years of baking industry experience, working around the globe in countries such as America, Mexico, Spain and Portugal. Before joining AMF, he held sales positions at Fritsch, VMI and Mecatherm.

“I am excited to join this growing team and to bring my energy and motivation to AMF,” Mr. Dangel said. “AMF is a market leader in the industry, with complete system solutions for industrial bakers and rising bakeries around the world. I look forward to meeting and working alongside these bakery customers.”