The TheiaVu E-Series from KPM Analytics is a standalone vision inspection system that collects measurements of many types of baked goods, including buns, rolls, English muffins, donuts and cookies. The system provides fast, accurate and consistent measurements of size, shape, color and toppings to define and evaluate final product quality. The tool offers a broad range of data for quality assurance and product development.

“With over 20 years in the baking industry, we recognize the need for simple, objective measurement tools that help bakeries collect important product feature measurements,” said Andrea Bertuolo, managing director of inspection systems, KPM Analytics. “The TheiaVu E-Series incorporates our extensive experience in both offline and inline vision systems, as well as the latest technology advancements, to support bakeries in their development of innovative, recognizable product features while ensuring final product quality.”

The TheiaVu E-Series is mounted on wheels, making it easy to move. In addition, it replaces manual measurement and data collection. Two models are available: a non-washdown version and a fully compliant washdown version with a wider belt width to accommodate larger products.

(774) 399-0500 • www.kpmanalytics.com