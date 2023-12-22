LATHROP, MISSOURI, US — A large fire Dec. 21 damaged a warehouse and several surrounding grain bins at Lathrop FSG in Lathrop, Missouri, US, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from several area jurisdictions worked through the morning to control and extinguish the fire, which broke out just after 1 a.m. in the town of 2,200 people about 45 miles north of Kansas City, Missouri, US, according to media reports. Hundreds of residents were left without power.

All of Lathrop FSG’s personnel are safe and accounted for, and the company is working with local fire officials and authorities to determine the cause of the fire, said Lathrop FSG’s parent company The Redwood Group, which also thanked firefighters for their efforts.

The Redwood Group, based in Mission, Kansas, US, specializes in food ingredient supply, feed ingredient supply, grain merchandising, physical and financial energy solutions and logistics solutions.

The Lathrop FSG facilities located in Lathrop and Pleasant Hill, Missouri, US, run an identity preserved non-GMO food grade soybean and grain business in conjunction with a grain storage, and merchandising program.