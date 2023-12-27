LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands recently revealed its five most popular ready-to-eat cereals during 2023, including two varieties of Honey Bunches of Oats and two varieties of Pebbles. The five cereals have been favorites in recent years, and this year’s order was identical to the 2022 list, according to Post.

The company said its most popular cereal for the second straight year was Fruity Pebbles. According to Post, the cereal’s “vibrant flakes bring smiles to the breakfast table and beyond.” The cereal maker said consumers use Fruity Pebbles not only to fuel breakfast but also as an ingredient in cakes, crispy rice treats and crafts.

Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds was the second most popular cereal within Post’s portfolio during 2023, noting that the cereal’s “crispy flakes and crunchy oat bunches are a dynamite combination that has kept Honey Bunches of Oats in our Top 5 list for years.”

Another Honey Bunches of Oats variety — Honey Roasted — was the third most popular cereal of 2023, Post said. The original Honey Bunches of Oats cereal features a combination of crunchy oat clusters, crispy flakes and honey and includes 14 grams of whole grains and 10 essential vitamins and minerals in each serving.

Cocoa Pebbles was the fourth most popular cereal in 2023, according to Post. The company said the cereal caters to consumers looking for a little chocolate in the morning.

The fifth most popular cereal in 2023 came from Post’s Malt-O-Meal line: Fruity Dyno-Bites. Post described the cereal as “fruity fun.”