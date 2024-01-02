NORWALK, OHIO — New Horizons Baking Co. (NHB) acquired Graffiti Foods, LLC, a supplier of customized liquid blend solutions for intermediate and regional chain restaurants based in Columbus, Ohio. The acquisition closed on Dec. 29, 2023. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Family-owned Graffiti Foods was run by husband-and-wife team Phil and Susan Griesinger for the past 16 years. The company produces soups, sauces, sides, gravies, appetizers, dips, fruit toppings and other ingredients. This acquisition completes NHB’s custom ingredient portfolio and moves the baking company toward its strategic plan of providing a full array of food, beverage and nutritional solutions to its customers.

“This acquisition provides a vertical integration that diversifies our business,” said Trina Bediako, chief executive officer of NHB. “We intend to provide nutritional solutions for our customers and colleagues.”

In May 2021, NHB acquired Coalescence, a manufacturer of custom dry seasoning blends and flavors for food and beverage, also based in Columbus. With this acquisition, Coalescence NHB, LLC, and Graffiti Foods will be integrated into one company, New Horizons Food Solutions, LLC.

“Our decision to rebrand reflects our long-term commitment to delivering exceptional products and services throughout the food industry,” said Mike Porter, president and chief operating officer of NHB.

With Coalescence and Graffiti Foods based in Columbus, NHB plans to bring both businesses into one facility by mid-2024.

The New Horizons bakeries supply English muffins and soft rolls for major quick-service restaurant chains and iconic brand food businesses.