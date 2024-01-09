FRISCO, TEXAS — Ruiz Food Products, Inc. has promoted Kimberli Carroll to president and chief executive officer as well as a new member of the board of directors, effective Jan. 21. Current CEO Dan Antonelli will remain with the company as a member of the executive board.

Carroll was previously chief operating officer of Ruiz Food since September 2023. She’s also held several positions in the company’s foodservice and retail businesses including executive vice president, general manager and chief commercial officer.

“I am humbled and honored to lead one of the finest family-owned companies in America,” Carroll said. “Dan Antonelli has been instrumental in leading the transformation we started in 2021 to become a top performing company and Kim Ruiz Beck has been our North star, leading us by embodying the values of the business. Now, it’s our job to continue their legacy by ensuring our brands are the market leaders in every channel we pursue.”

Ruiz also said its current owner and board chair, Kim Ruiz Beck, will remain on the board as an owner-director.