DAYTON, OHIO – The Killer Brownie Co. has launched Kitchen Sink Brownie. The product features rainbow sprinkles, mini chocolate chips and M&M’s and is now available nationwide for wholesale distribution across grocery stores, convenience stores and foodservice locations.

“We are thrilled to now offer our best-selling Kitchen Sink brownies with individually-wrapped packaging,” said Chimene Mayne Ross, president and chief customer officer, Killer Brownie Co. “Now even more fans across the US will be able to enjoy a Killer Brownie as the dessert of choice, thanks to this new offering.”

Founded in 1988, The Killer Brownie Co. is focused on clean ingredients such as sustainably-sourced cocoa, hormone-free butter and unbleached flour, according to the company.