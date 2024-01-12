CHICAGO — Nicolas Amaya, currently president of Kellanova, Latin America, will become president of Kellanova, North America, for Chris Hood, who is retiring. Victor Marroquin, currently general manager, Kellanova, Mexico, will take over for Amaya as president of Kellanova, Latin America. The transitions have begun. Hood’s retirement will become effective at the end of April.

“A seasoned consumer packaged goods leader, Chris joined our company as part of the Pringles acquisition in 2012 and has contributed tremendously during his tenure,” said Steve Cahillane, president and chief executive officer of Kellanova. “Over the past nearly six years in his role leading North America, Chris created an agile, category-led business model, driving better performance and unlocking innovation while guiding the North America organization through major business and portfolio realignments, including the successful exit from direct-store delivery, the divestiture of non-core brands and the recent spin-off of WK Kellogg Co. We wish Chris and his family all the best and extend our deepest appreciation for his contributions.”

Amaya joined the company in 2001 and held positions such as general manager, snacks and growth platforms for Latin America; general manager category marketing and innovation, Latin America; and general manager, Mexico. He was named president, Kellogg Latin America, in 2019. Marroquin joined the company in 1997. Since 2014 he has been general manager in several roles across Latin America, leading countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Brazil and Colombia. He was named general manager, Mexico, in 2020.

Kellanova was formed in 2023 after

of its North American cereal business, which now is called WK Kellogg Co. Kellanova comprises the global snack business.