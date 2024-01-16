MCKEES ROCKS, PA. — 5 Generation Bakers—the producer of Jenny Lee Swirl Bread—has introduced its “Superheroes in the Fight Against Inflation” campaign, an initiative the company said is being launched to combat rising inflation. The company said it has teamed up with distributors and retailers to lower its national prices on Jenny Lee Swirl Bread by an average of more than 10%, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

“As consumers ourselves, we feel their pain every time we purchase something at retail,” said Scott Baker, president and founder of 5 Generation Bakers. “As a businessman, I also feel it with virtually every invoice I pay.

“There is always a lag between wholesale prices and retail prices since producers feel the swings in commodity prices first. These are later passed to wholesalers, then to retailers, then to consumers. There is usually reluctance to pass increases along as the parties are concerned about possible reductions in volume which might result. Conversely, when some costs decline, there is reluctance to pass these along in the form of lowered prices due to possible lost revenues and the need for bottom-line profit. Inflation, therefore, is kind of self-perpetuating.”

Aside from the lower prices, 5 Generation Bakers said it is promoting its “Superheroes in the Fight Against Inflation” movement aimed at distributors and retailers and providing POS materials, with the same theme, aimed at retailers’ customers.