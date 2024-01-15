CHICAGO — Kellanova has named Shari Cruz as its newest chef in residence. The company said the year-long residency program will provide opportunities for talented chefs to work at the W.K. Kellogg Institute for Food Technology in Battle Creek, Mich., where they will “lean into their food innovation skills, collaborate with Kellanova’s culinary team, and create new products that reflect diverse tastes and cultures.” The program also will celebrate and preserve the culinary traditions of Black and Asian American and Pacific (AAPI) communities.

Kellanova said Cruz grew up on a papaya farm in the Big Island of Hawaii whose Filipino and Chamorro heritage traces back to the commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Her father is a corporate chef who helped open restaurants across Hawaii and Las Vegas while her mother contributed financial expertise to the hospitality industry.

During her residency, Cruz will create recipes with Kellanova food products and take part in several projects, including cultural broadcasts and food hub takeovers, the company noted. She also will work with the Kellanova team to “explore the impact of food and culture with employees.”