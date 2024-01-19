CHICAGO — Mars, Inc. opened its newest development on Jan. 18: a $42 million global research and development hub on its Goose Island campus.

Within the 44,000-square-foot facility, Mars will be able to test recipes focused on using sustainable ingredients and the future of Mars’ snacking, according to the company.

The facility features a nut kitchen, where pasteurized peanuts and tree-nuts are tested, a test kitchen and a flexible pilot line, which mimics factory conditions on a smaller scale. The R&D hub also includes 5,000 square feet of flexible white space, which allows for personnel to evaluate new technologies. The space initially features new oven technology and sustainability methods that eventually will replace non-sustainable processes in Mars facilities, the company said.

“This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the epicenter for the kind of groundbreaking research and development that will shape the snacking category for generations to come,” said Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking. “Innovation has been at the heart of our success for over 100 years, and this significant investment reaffirms our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve.”