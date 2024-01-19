MADISON, NJ. — Like Air, a family-owned snack company, will appear on “Shark Tank” on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, from 8-9 PM E.T. on ABC. “Shark Tank” is an American reality competition series where a panel of potential investors called “sharks” look at offers from aspiring entrepreneurs who are seeking investments for their business or product. Each entrepreneur can make a deal on the show if a panelist is interested, but entrepreneurs can also walk away empty-handed if all panelists decline.

During the Jan. 19 episode, Like Air co-founders Allison Lin and Steve Atieh as well as their brother and company chief financial officer Kevin Atieh will appear on the show and compete for an investment that they can use to build their snack venture.

“We are beyond excited to share the Like Air journey on ‘Shark Tank,’” Lin said. “Our goal has always been to create a snack that not only satisfies cravings but elevates the entire snacking experience. We’re proud to have created a snack that can be enjoyed by everyone, ages 6 months to 106 years old.”

Like Air is a family-run business that is passionate about healthy snacking. Now headquartered in Madison, NJ, the company launched out of New York City in 2020 with the goal to improve better-for-you snacking without sacrificing taste. Like Air described its snacks as light and airy puffed treats with only 50 calories per cup. The company said Like Air puffcorn is different from traditional popcorn because it doesn’t have any hulls or kernels, making it simple and easily digestible. Like Air is also gluten-free, nut-free, made with non-GMO corn and contains no artificial ingredients.

Like Air is available in nationwide retailers, including Kroger, Meijer, HEB, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Giant and Wegmans. The company also will ship 100 calorie single-serve bags on its website starting Jan. 19.