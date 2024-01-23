SAN FRANCISCO — Uber Eats has partnered with Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum Brands Inc., to launch Cinnamon Twists cereal. Uber Eats said the limited-edition cereal is based on Taco Bell cinnamon twists and “contains the same flavors of crispy, puffy twists sprinkled with the cinnamon and sugar that you love.” Cinnamon Twists cereal will be available for delivery on Uber Eats in select markets — New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas.

Uber Eats said consumers can access the cereal for free in a number of ways. Anyone who pays $2 or more on a Taco Bell breakfast order from Uber Eats, which can be ordered from opening until 11 am from Jan. 16-22, can receive the cereal for free while supplies last. Uber One members in the United States also were able to order the cereal for free from Jan. 16-18 while supplies last. Finally, the first 500 Taco Bell rewards members can receive a free box of cinnamon twist cereal on Jan. 23 as part of the brand’s Tuesday Drops.