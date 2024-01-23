LONDON — OFI has launched a new platform called OFI F&B Solutions, which will be a part of the company’s ingredients and solutions reporting unit. The platform will consolidate the company’s current category solutions capabilities and innovation infrastructure, according to the company.

Through the new platform, the company said it will support customers seeking co-creation of new consumer concepts or new application solutions in its four customer solution centers in Amsterdam, Bangalore, Chicago and Singapore.

“With ever evolving consumer preferences, our global and regional customers across FMCG, retail and QSR channels are looking for trusted, reliable partners in identifying and capitalizing upon new opportunities,” said A Shekhar, group chief executive officer. “We have therefore combined our application and category capabilities into a dedicated platform to address customer requirements with even greater focus. In turn the F&B Solutions teams will draw on the strengths of our five product platforms — their global and sustainable supply chain capabilities, complementary portfolio of ingredients, and extensive ingredient expertise to provide comprehensive product solutions that delight consumers.

“This step change in our approach will be led by Sandeep in his new role as CCO for OFI. He brings strategic thinking, a customer first mindset and deep experience in ingredients. Along with his leadership team he will accelerate our capabilities and create value for customers.”

Single ingredients customers will continue to be supported by the company’s five product platforms in: cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices. The single ingredient services will offer collaboration with the new F&B Solutions platform by offering category insight and application development capacity, according to the company.

In addition, the company has promoted Sandeep Jain to chief commercial officer to oversee the new F&B Solutions unit. In his new role, Jain will drive sales and customer centricity with more focused key account manager processes. He also will oversee the global strategy execution for the new F&B Solutions platform and continue to oversee the dairy business globally, the company said.

Jain has been with OFI for 26 years. Most recently, he was global head of sales and previously CEO and managing director of OFI’s dairy unit.

OFI focuses on ingredients including cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices.