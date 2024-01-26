LEAVONWORTH, KAN. — Great Western Manufacturing has hired Dawson Schroeder as leader in training.

Schroeder is the fourth generation of the family at Great Western Manufacturing.

“We are looking forward to Dawson to learn, grow and become an integral part of Great Western’s future,” the company said.

Schroeder received a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management and organizational management from Kansas State University in 2020. He started his career with Ferrellgas, completing the management development program in Liberty, Mo., before transferring to Statesboro, Ga., where he worked as logistics supervisor.

In that role, Schroeder forecasted customer demand, analyzed usage to develop delivery schedules and manage more than 20 truck drivers to deliver liquid propane gas across Georgia and South Carolina.

He moved back to Kansas City after two and a half years and continued to work for Ferrellgas remotely until the end of 2023.

Great Western Manufacturing is a manufacturer of commercial equipment for dry sifting applications in food processing and custom industrial product applications.