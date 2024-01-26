YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok Corp., a global leader in bag closures, promoted Bas Reijndorp to the new role of global distribution sales manager for Europe and the Middle East. In his new position, Reijndorp will develop, execute and grow Kwik Lok’s distribution and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) network in Europe and the Middle East.

Blair Chastain, chief executive officer, Kwik Lok, said Reijndorp has been a strategic sales team member for almost 20 years. He has developed strong regional partnerships and has a deep knowledge of the company’s solutions, he said.

“He is the perfect person to lead our distribution and OEM growth strategy,” he said.

Also, Eugene McLaughlin, a sales professional, has joined Kwik Lok’s sales team as the regional sales manager for Europe and the Middle East. McLaughlin joined Kwik Lok from IPL Global, where he was the group development manager.

During his five-year tenure at IPL, he developed retail accounts and delivered year-over-year sales growth, Chastain said. McLaughlin will manage existing accounts and cultivate new business. He will be responsible for executing Kwik Lok’s regional sales strategy.

Kwik Lok produces billions of bag closures yearly for the baking and produce industries.