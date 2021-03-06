YAKIMA, WASH. — Kimberly A. Howard has been named chief financial officer of Kwik Lok Corp., a manufacturer of bag closures for the baking and produce industries and the machinery for customers to print and apply closures. She succeeds Jeff Buege, who is retiring.

Ms. Howard joins Kwik Lok from FruitSmart, Inc., where she was senior director of special projects. Earlier she was CFO at Legacy Fruit, LLC, Willowood USA and Norm Thompson Outfitters. She also has held finance roles at Motorsport Aftermarket Group and Rejuvenation Inc.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business from Oregon State University and is a certified public accountant.

“I want to thank Jeff for his years of service at Kwik Lok,” said Don Carrell, chief executive officer. “Having time with both Jeff and Kim on staff is a terrific opportunity to provide a consistent transition and make progress on important internal projects.”