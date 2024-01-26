NEW YORK — Olyra Foods, a baking manufacturer that Bimbo Ventures has a minority stake in, has launched fruit-filled breakfast biscuits. The soft-baked snacks, which come in strawberry and raspberry flavors, are made with fruit and ancient Greek grains in addition to being low on sugar and high on fiber.

“Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast on the way to school, or a midday pick-me-up, the Olyra fruit-filled biscuits contain legible, worry-free ingredients that will still satisfy your morning sweet tooth,” Olyra said. “Made with grains such as spelt, lupine, barley and oats, these delectable bites steer clear of nasty ingredients to provide sustainable energy, nutrients and a fiber-filled snack.”

Olyra fruit-filled breakfast biscuits are available on its website and Amazon for $5.49.