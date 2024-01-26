SAN FRANCISCO —Equii, a food technology company specializing in complete protein solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Bridor, a manufacturer of bakery products. The collaboration is set to introduce a new range of baked foods that promise higher protein content and enhanced nutritional profiles.

The partnership will see the launch of baked foods enriched with Equii’s Complete Protein Blend, starting this spring. The products are slated to be distributed to Bridor’s extensive network of clients within the foodservice industry, spanning sectors such as hospitality, retail, health care and education, among others. The initial rollout will feature three core offerings: artisanal dinner rolls, ciabatta sandwich carriers, and traditional bread loaves.

Equii and Bridor said they are looking to set a new standard in the industry by producing items that have higher protein and dietary fiber, with reduced carbohydrate content (30% to 40%).

“We are proud to dive into this new collaboration, which merges the best of three worlds: nutrition science, traditional bakery, and industrial excellence,” said Eric de Saint Lager, chief executive officer of Bridor North America. “And we believe that innovation is a true mix of passion and vision that Sebastien Canonne and Baljit Ghotra, together with Equii and Bridor teams made it possible.”

Equii seeks to enhance its research and development expertise to enhance product development and quality at Bridor’s manufacturing facilities, the company said. The collaboration is set to expand beyond the initial product line, incorporating more of Equii’s foodservice products, such as their thin sliced bread in classic wheat and multi-grain varieties, into Bridor’s catalog.

Baljit Ghotra, co-founder of Equii, remarked on the benefits of the partnership.

“True innovation flourishes at the intersection of passion, expertise, and collaboration,” he said.

He said the alliance with Bridor was a testament to their shared dedication to revolutionizing the bakery landscape, combining health, sustainability and taste.

Founded in 2021, Equii raised $6 million in a seed round in 2022. The money has been invested in adding scale and further refining the company’s fermentation technology.