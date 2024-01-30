WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Dewey’s Bakery is expanding its cookie portfolio with the launch of Dewzies, a new snack the company describes as “the perfect fusion of our signature thin and crispy original cookies, intricately layered with rich, real chocolate.”

“It’s a delightful harmony of textures and flavors that takes the essence of our brands to a whole new joyful level,” the company said.

The thin and crispy cookies are available in three flavors: original chocolate, double chocolate and mint chocolate.

The cookies contain no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors and have 150 calories per three-cookie serving. Each 5.8-oz pouch contains about 15 cookies and has a suggested retail price of $5.49.

In an interview with Baking & Snack last summer, executives at Dewey’s Bakery said the company takes pride in its research and development process.

“We have an internal process that’s a go/no-go that’s very rigorous because the last thing we want to do is pitch a new item that someone wants to purchase, and then we don’t have the ability to run it,” David Catlett, chief operating officer, told B&S.

For additional information on Dewey’s Bakery and its R&D process check out the full

feature

.

