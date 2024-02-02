HOUSTON — Trek One Capital has acquired Alter Eco Foods. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Alter Eco is a manufacturer of such better-for-you snacks as organic dark chocolate bars, truffles, granola and quinoa. The company focuses its products on the organic and natural retail channels, according to the company.

“I look forward to my partnership with Trek One,” said Keith Bearden, chief executive officer of Alter Eco. “Along with their support and commitment to take the Alter Eco premium brand of products to the next level.”

In January 2022, Alter Eco launched its no-added-sugar organic granola with packaging made from post-consumer recycled plastic.

Alter Eco was founded in 2004 to formulate an organic chocolate brand to support cacao farmers in South America, according to the company. The company sources raw materials from eco-friendly farms, which are focused on regenerative farming, agroforestry, sustainable agriculture and fair trade practices, according to the company.