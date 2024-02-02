The snack category is booming and shows no signs of slowing down. Dollar sales of salty snacks grew 15.6% in 2022 to reach $28 billion, according to Circana, and are expected to reach $38 billion by 2028, Mintel found. Snack manufacturers can make the most of this momentum at SNAC International’s SNX event, held April 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

“As momentum in the snack category grows stronger, so too does the need for education and dialogue between producers and suppliers,” said David Walsh, vice president of membership and communications for SNAC International. “SNX’s format allows snack producers and suppliers together to optimize time and save substantial resources on travel and booth shipping costs.”

SNX is held every other year in conjunction with SNAXPO. While SNAXPO is a larger event held in the traditional trade show format, SNX offers a more intimate conference-style gathering. Through the show’s Supplier Suites, for example, participating suppliers will host 1-on-1 business meetings with snack manufacturers.

“Suppliers can expect to invite and hold 20+ business meetings with current and potential customers all in one central location within a three-day span,” Walsh said.

SNX 2024 will also include a greater emphasis on education and collaboration throughout the supply chain, Walsh said. In the Education Arena, keynote speakers will address hot-button topics including sustainability and transparency, consumer behavior and retail trends, snacking and the omnichannel, transportation and the supply chain, regulatory issues and public policy, and new technologies accelerating snack manufacturing. The show will additionally feature SNAC Bites, 20-minute education sessions that attendees can pop into throughout the show.

The SNAC Tank competition is returning this year as well. Here, startup snack brands will pitch their products to a panel of judges for a chance to win $10,000. This year’s competition will feature guest judge Daymond John, founder of FUBU and star of popular television reality series “Shark Tank.”

The snack category is flourishing, but manufacturers still face many challenges, including evolving consumer trends such as surging demand for healthier and sustainable snacks, Walsh said. At the same time, inflation is raising the price of ingredients while forcing consumers to cut back on spending.

“Balancing consumer trends and economic perceptions is a delicate dance that requires flexibility and market insight, making it a challenge for the snack industry,” Walsh explained.

SNX 2024 aims to provide these key insights and solutions for snack producers, propelling the category into the future.

“SNX is one of those events that sets the foundation for the next three to five years in the snack industry,” Walsh said.

The show is expected to draw 600 attendees and 90 suppliers, an approximately 25% increase from SNX 2022. To register, visit snxevent.com/register/. To view the full schedule, reserve a Supplier Suite or apply for the SNAC Tank competition, visit snxevent.com/schedule/.