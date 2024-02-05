MIAMI — Subway said it is ramping up supply of its new “Sidekicks” menu options after more than 3.5 million of the Footlong Cookies, Cinnabon Footlong Churros and Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzels sold in the first two weeks of launch. Subway said the Footlong Cookie, in particular, received “unprecedented demand” during the two-week period.

The trio of products debuted in early January and is the latest initiative developed by Subway with franchisees to enhance the overall guest experience, drive more traffic to restaurants and increase profitability to franchisees. Other initiatives include providing Subway restaurants in the United States with deli meat slicers to freshly slice many proteins and improve meat quality, designing a guest friendly menu containing sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number, and relaunching its Subway MVP Rewards loyalty program.

Subway said the initiatives have helped it achieve 12 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales around the world and positive global net restaurant growth, the latter of which Subway said it hasn’t achieved since 2016. Subway said it experienced a 6.4% increase in global same-store sales during 2023 as well as a 5.9% increase in same-store sales in North America. The company noted that the top 75% of its locations in North America experienced a 10.1% increase in same-store sales during 2023.

Subway also said it achieved double-digit growth in digital sales around the world, including a nearly 22% improvement in North America.

“Sidekicks are a big hit with guests and the latest proof that Subway is a remarkably different brand than it was when we began our transformation journey three years ago — and we’re not slowing down,” said John Chidsey, chief executive officer of Subway. “Our consistent positive sales results and the renewed enthusiasm from guests around the world is a true testament to our team's commitment and the changes we've made across every part of our business.”

Subway said it will add menu items “at a great value” and enhance its in-restaurant, online and in-app experience to be more convenient for on-the-go consumers in 2024. The company also said smart growth and international expansion will remain key priorities as it works to ensure that restaurants are in the right location, image and format and that the right franchisees are in charge. Other efforts include strategically opening new restaurants that include non-traditional locations; modernizing the image of all Subway restaurants; and partnering with franchisees who have operating experience, resources and a “passion to grow with the Subway brand,” specifically multi-unit owners and master franchisees.