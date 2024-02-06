NORTHBROOK, Ill.— Barilla’s heart-shaped pasta, Barilla Love, is back for a limited time only for this Valentine’s Day season. In addition, Barilla is introducing The Pasta Promise, an opportunity for customers to enter for a chance to win a set of two diamond and ruby encrusted rings from jewelry designer, Alison Lou.

“The response to Barilla Love last year was so overwhelmingly positive, we had to go bigger and bolder for its second year,” said Jennifer Ping, vice president of marketing at Barilla US. “We’re thrilled to bring Barilla Love to select retail shelves nationwide, and celebrate the commonality that love, pasta, and beautiful jewelry come in all shapes and sizes.”

First launched last year, Love pasta reinvents Barilla’s classic recipe with heart-shaped noodles. Customers can find the product at select grocery locations as well as on menus at Nordstrom Restaurant Group locations nationwide.

The Pasta Promise Giveaway is open through Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. More information may be found at www.BarillaLove.com.