NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Barilla announced the expansion of its Legume pasta line with the development of the new red spaghetti pasta. Red lentil spaghetti uses red lentils as the sole ingredient in the product, in contrast to other legume pastas made by Barilla.

“We have been thrilled with the performance of — and peoples’ response to — Legume since its launch, so it was an obvious next step for us to continue to evolve the line to offer consumers new ways to enjoy legume pasta,” said Jean-Pierre Comte, president of Barilla Americas. “Spaghetti is one of the most popular pasta cuts, which made it an easy decision to make it our next offering. We look forward to building on and expanding our legume offerings even further in the near future.”

The one-ingredient legume line now features five varieties in total: Red lentil spaghetti, chickpea rotini, chickpea casarecce, red lentil penne, and red lentil rotini. Barilla Legume pastas are all gluten free and non-GMO Project verified. Red lentil spaghetti will be available for purchase later this summer at a suggested retail price of $2.89.