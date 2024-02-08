Jan Lambregts, London-based head of global economics at Rabobank.

KANSAS CITY — How factors ranging from artificial intelligence to global conflict will drive the economy ahead will be among topics to be addressed by Jan Lambregts, Rabobank’s London-based head of global economics. Lambregts will speak June 4 at the 2024 Purchasing Seminar sponsored by Sosland Publishing Co.

Now in its fifth decade, the seminar for purchasing executives of baking and other food-related businesses will be held June 2-4 at the Loews Kansas City hotel.





“Global forces always play a role in ingredient market developments, but international influences have been outsized for the past two years and have been intensifying with what is transpiring in the Middle East,” said Josh Sosland, president of Sosland Publishing Co. and editor of Milling & Baking News. “We look forward to welcoming Jan to provide a broad picture of economic and geopolitical developments anticipated to be market drivers in the year ahead. His comments will be a welcome complement to the seminar’s comprehensive presentations on ingredient markets, weather and other key topics for purchasing executives.”

The seminar will begin on Sunday June 2 with a cocktail reception at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (PAC). A new attendee reception at the PAC will precede the main reception.

Sessions June 3 will include presentations by Steve Freed, Freed Consulting, global grains outlook; Bill Lapp, Advanced Economic Solutions, bakery flour and cash wheat; and Ankush Bhandari, Verition Fund Management LLC, millfeed and feed grains. Following a break, presenters will include Alex Norton of Beeson & Associates, Inc., edible oils and bakery shortening; and Drew Lerner World Weather, Inc., world weather and the impact on markets.

A panel discussion on markets after lunch will be led by Ron Sterk, senior editor of markets, Sosland Publishing Co. The panel will be followed by a presentation on sweeteners by Sterk.

The balance of the June 2 program will be devoted to breakout sessions, including Mary Keough Ledman, RaboReserach Food and Agribusiness, dairy; Lauren Jia, Macquarie Group, packaging; Brijesh Krishnaswamy, ofi, spices; Steve Nugent, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., fruit; Adam Stout, StoneX Financial Inc., proteins; Brian Moscogiuri, Eggs Unlimited, eggs; Erin Nazetta, Broadview Capital Holdings, keying on the crucial fundamentals; Natasha Crane and Ramon Paxton, Cargill, risk management; and Kellee James and Ryan Koory, Argus Media, organic grain and dairy.

Monday will be capped off by a cocktail reception at KC Live!

Lambregts’ presentation will kick off the June 4 program, and he will be followed by Tim Statts, Schneider Electric, energy; and Jim Ritchie, Redstone Logistics, and Jay O’Neil, HJ O’Neil Commodity Consulting, transportation.

Before the seminar opens June 2, an optional Market Fundamentals session will be conducted Sunday afternoon by Michael Irgang of Global Risk Management Corp.

Registration information about the seminar may be found at https://www.purchasingseminar.com/.





The celebrated Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will be the setting for the opening reception of the 2024 Purchasing Seminar in Kansas City.