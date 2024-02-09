SAN FRANCISCO — Hero Bread has launched Hero Hawaiian Rolls, a new innovation featuring no net carbs or sugar. The limited-edition rolls are soft, pillowy and subtly sweet, according to the company.

Made with all natural ingredients and only containing 60 calories per serving, each package contains 24 rolls. The rolls also contain 11 grams of fiber per serving with resistant wheat starch acting as a prebiotic fiber, promoting gut health.

Founded in 2019 by Cole Glass, Hero Bread is based in San Francisco. Hero Hawaiian Rolls are now available on the company’s website while other Hero products also may be found nationwide in select grocery stores, such as Publix, Albertsons, Safeway and more.