SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — A La Tortilla Factory (LTF) plant in Santa Rosa will close on March 31 with production shifting to another company plant in Moundridge, Kan., according to Flagship Food Group, LLC which owns a large stake in La Tortilla Factory.

Flagship Food said the decision to close the California plant came “after exploring multiple options to maintain the La Tortilla Factory business in its hometown of Santa Rosa and following painstaking consideration.” La Tortilla Factory employs 135 at the Santa Rosa plant.

“Effective March 31, 2024, we are consolidating our manufacturing facilities to leverage the advantages of our existing operations in Moundridge, Kan., and other California locations we invest in,” the company said. “Relocating will safeguard LTF’s ability to make the best tortillas at fair prices while expanding its capacity to reach new customers and serve our existing customers. We will continue to create jobs in California through strategic manufacturing operations and our broad distribution and sales offices located in both Northern and Southern California.”

Flagship Food said costs were a factor in the closing, but so was the fact that it did not own the Santa Rosa facility.

“This dynamic is not in play at our facility in Moundridge where the company owns sufficient land with opportunity for future expansion on adjacent open land,” Flagship Food said.

Flagship Food has begun a large-scale project in Moundridge that will result in expanded space for warehousing and shipping operations. The expansion is slated for completion in April.

La Tortilla Factory was founded in 1977 by the Tamayo family. The company began by serving local northern California restaurants and retailers. It has since grown into a major national distributor of tortillas focused on the better-for-you, organic, and low-carbohydrate categories. La Tortilla Factory operates the Santa Rosa manufacturing facility as well as distribution facilities in multiple cities on the West Coast.