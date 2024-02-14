Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Tim Brown, chairman of New Horizons Baking Co., Norwalk, Ohio, is known widely throughout the baking industry for his dedication to his customers, employees and the value he places on mentorship. For these reasons and the successful business he built at New Horizons, Brown was inducted into the Baking Hall of Fame in 2022.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Brown reflects on his career, the lessons he learned and how he achieved such success.

“In this industry you can achieve whatever you want to achieve if you’re willing to work at it,” he said.

Brown grew his career in the baking industry from the ground up. He started as a route salesman for Continental Baking in 1964, but his strong work ethic and attitude had him promoted every few years as he learned the ropes and climbed the ladder. Eventually, an opportunity from John Paterakis and Peter Grimm had Brown become a partner and chief executive officer of New Horizons Baking Co., which he would eventually own.

Brown attributed his success to several things — hard work, supportive family and mentors, the grace of God — but he has always striven to live by the attitude that people come first.

“I learned over the years if I could treat people the way I wanted to be treated, most of them responded favorably, and that philosophy has never failed me,” he said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear more wisdom from Brown as well as his thoughts on the future of the baking industry.

