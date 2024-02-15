CHICAGO — Eggo, a brand of Kellanova, is entering a “first-of-its-kind” partnership with the National Black Growers Council (NBGC), a farmer-run organization dedicated to improving the efficiency, productivity and sustainability of Black row crop farmers.

Eggo said the partnership will allow the company to provide grants that nurture the development of farmers while continuing the mission of the NBGC. The partnership would involve mini grants for technical assistance, specifically for farmers who host educational model field days designed to educate visiting farmers on the latest farming and agricultural techniques; financial support for Black growers who would like to attend either field days or the NBGC annual meeting; sponsoring the NBGC annual meeting; and funding for a model field day that would educate Eggo and Kellanova employees about the importance of Black growers and how to best fulfill their needs as a partner.

“Eggo is partnering with the National Black Growers Council because we know that being a farmer isn’t a job — it’s a way of life, and it’s where all our food begins,” said Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova. “As Eggo is committed to making mornings easier for all families, we are also committed to supporting the well-being of the people who contribute to the food value chain generally, including farming communities. Through programs like this one, Eggo is playing an important part in the Kellanova Better Days Promise mission of creating better days for people and the planet through responsible and sustainable business practices.”

Eggo already has supported the NBGC, the company said. In December 2023, Eggo sponsored the registration fees of 150 Black farmers and growers attending the NBGC annual meeting, which had a 50% higher attendance compared to the prior year. Moreover, Debra Quade, the supplier diversity manager of Kellanova, spoke at a panel from the 2023 NBGC annual meeting aimed at educating farmers on collaboration with corporate buyers, discussing the opportunities for Black farms when they become part of the corporate supply chains.

“Kellanova works to conduct business with diverse suppliers who represent our consumers and the communities where we live and work,” Quade said. “At the same time, we want to ensure our customers, employees and supplier partners benefit from our partnerships. When our brands, like Eggo, engage with groups like the NBGC, we bring a higher volume of innovation and unique ideas to the table.”

The partnership between Eggo and the NBGC is part of the Kellanova Better Days Promise, which involves advancing sustainable and equitable access to food and helping 4 billion people by the end of 2030.