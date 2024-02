ISLANDIA, NY. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has launched Brownie Drizzle Drops through its Entenmann’s Brand.

Each package contains eight individually wrapped, bite-size brownies topped with chocolate drizzle.

Entenmann’s Brownie Drizzle Drops are available in two flavors: Triple Chocolate and Creamy Caramel.