KANSAS CITY, MO. — Fritsch, a division of Multivac Group US, appointed Bob Koch as director of sales for its bakery division.

Koch joined Multivac in the 1970s and has served in a variety of roles, including sales administration manager, national sales director and director of medical sales. He briefly retired in 2020 after 44 years in the industry before recently deciding to rejoin the company.

“The organization is confident that his leadership will accelerate revenue growth, build on the current activities of the sales team and further integrate within the Multivac Group of companies,” said Brandon White, vice president of sales and marketing, Multivac Group US.

Fritsch offers a wide range of automated and semi-automated processing equipment for the industrial baking industry, including for bread and rolls, pizza, pastries, croissants and twisted products.