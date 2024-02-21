MIAMI — Rap Snacks, a consumer packaged goods brand introduced 30 years ago behind a concept of featuring hip-hop artists on snack packaging, is expanding internationally. The 100% Black-owned brand is set to bring its corn chips, popcorn, ramen noodles and beverages to consumers in Canada, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“This is a thrilling moment for Rap Snacks as we extend our flavor and culture to the world,” said James Lindsay, founder and chief executive officer of Rap Snacks. “We’re not just launching snacks; we’re creating a movement that transcends borders and bridges cultures, and while we are leaning into this amazing opportunity to expand our brand beyond the United States, our commitment to creating and supporting culturally relevant products with social impact remains unwavering as we step onto the global stage. This is a huge accomplishment for a 100% Black-owned CPG brand.”

Rap Snacks’ products feature the faces of celebrities, including Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, the Migos, NBA YoungBoy and Master P.

Rap Snacks said the move into international markets comes amid growing success in the United States. The company in 2022 began selling multipack items at Sam’s Club. Rap Snacks also are available at a variety of retail stores, including Walmart and Target. In addition, Rap Snacks recently became the first 100% Black-owned food brand to be distributed by Sodexo at a historically Black college and university (HBCU): Clark Atlanta University.

“This milestone strengthens the brand’s commitment to supporting educational institutions, inspiring future business owners and empowering future leaders,” Rap Snacks said.