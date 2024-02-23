CAMDEN, NJ. – Campbell Soup Co., through its Pepperidge Farm subsidiary, will release a limited-edition London Fog flavored Milano cookie this March. Inspired by the famous beverage, the cookies will feature earl grey tea flavor with a hint of vanilla.

“At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that great taste is found in the details,” said Danielle Brown, vice president of cookies and cracker marketing, Campbell’s Snacks. “By bringing together rich milk chocolate and distinctive notes of earl grey tea, there’s a new way to savor tea-time in the form our iconic Milano cookie.”

The company also said it is partnering with Emmy-award winning actor Hannah Waddingham from the television show, “Ted Lasso.” A new advertisement for Milano featuring the actor can be found here.

The new cookies will be available at major retailers for a limited time only beginning in March.