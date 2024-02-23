WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has named Alexa Kehl manager of marketing and communications. In her new role, Kehl will oversee all social media and digital communications platforms for the organization and will be responsible for elevating its marketing and communications efforts.

Prior to joining the ABA, Kehl was a digital marketing strategist for the Bernstein Management Corp., a real estate company that owns and manages residential and commercial real estate properties in Washington. She is also a skilled writer and editor, the ABA said.

Kehl received a bachelor of arts degree in communication and English from Virginia Tech.