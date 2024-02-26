ROBESONIA, PA. — Shawn Moye has been promoted to senior vice president of global sales at Reading Bakery Systems (RBS). In his new role, Moye will be responsible for new equipment sales globally and for supporting the business as a member of the executive leadership team.

Moye joined RBS in 1999 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, North America; vice president of sales, Americas; and, most recently, executive director of sales. Prior to joining RBS, Moye worked as the director of sales, North America for a German baking equipment company. He also was maintenance and engineering project manager for two of the largest North American snack and cookie and cracker manufacturers.

“Shawn has been instrumental in the growth of RBS over the last 25 years,” said Chip Czulada, president of RBS. “As we continue expanding our business around the world, Shawn will play a key role in assuring we meet our customers’ needs.”